Netherlands allocates €250m to buy US weapons for Ukraine

Meeting of the defense ministers of the Combined Expeditionary Forces. Photo: NTB/via REUTERS

The Netherlands has announced a new aid package for Ukraine’s defense. The country has approved an additional €250 million for a NATO mechanism designed to finance the purchase of US-made weapons for Ukraine’s needs.

This was reported by Sky News.

Netherlands to fund weapons purchases in the US for Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said ahead of a meeting with EU ministers in Brussels that the additional funds will primarily be used to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

According to him, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine, and the fastest way to provide Kyiv with weapons is to use existing US stockpiles.

"On a daily basis, we see heavy air attacks in Ukraine. The only way to help them in short notice is by delivering out of American stock," Ruben Brekelmans said.

Last month, the Nordic and Baltic countries also announced a joint $500 million aid package to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

