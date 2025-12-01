Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day EU commissioner says Russia must be punished for war crimes

EU commissioner says Russia must be punished for war crimes

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 December 2025 12:29
EU justice chief warns against pardoning Russia in any peace deal
Michael McGrath. Photo: Getty Images

Russia must not escape responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Any step aimed at "wiping Russia’s slate clean" in a peace deal would be "a historic mistake of huge proportions."

This was stated by EU Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath in an interview with Politico.

Advertisement

McGrath’s statement on Russia’s crimes

"I don’t think history will judge kindly any effort to wipe the slate clean for Russian crimes in Ukraine. They must be held accountable for those crimes and that will be the approach of the European Union in all of these discussions," he stressed.

In particular, McGrath recalled that Russia abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children and shot civilians in Bucha, Mariupol, and other cities.

"We cannot give up on the rights of the victims of Russian aggression and Russian crimes. Millions of lives have been taken or destroyed, and people forcibly removed, and we have ample evidence," he added.

The EU commissioner emphasized that negotiators must ensure that the push for a ceasefire does not allow Russia to evade prosecution.

Read also: 

Umerov to fly to France to meet Zelensky — media

Witkoff to meet Putin again in Moscow — what we know

European Union negotiations war crimes war in Ukraine russia
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information