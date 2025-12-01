Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Witkoff to meet Putin again in Moscow — what we know

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 December 2025 10:53
Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow and meet Vladimir Putin on December 1
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow on Monday, December 1. There, he is set to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

CNN reports this.

Advertisement

Witkoff to meet Putin on December 1

Witkoff’s visit to Moscow will take place the day after the US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Florida. The sides discussed a peace agreement.

After that meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said some progress had been made, but there is still work to be done.

According to CNN, it is not yet known whether Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will accompany Special Envoy Witkoff.

What Trump says

The US leader confirmed that Witkoff and Putin are planning to meet. However, he did not say when the talks would take place.

Read also: 

How drones have transformed the Russian-Ukrainian war

"Terrible Error" — why Trump's Ukraine policy still haunts Europe

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
