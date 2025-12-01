Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow and meet Vladimir Putin on December 1

Steve Witkoff. Photo: Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow on Monday, December 1. There, he is set to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

CNN reports this.

Witkoff to meet Putin on December 1

Witkoff’s visit to Moscow will take place the day after the US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Florida. The sides discussed a peace agreement.

After that meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said some progress had been made, but there is still work to be done.

According to CNN, it is not yet known whether Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will accompany Special Envoy Witkoff.

What Trump says

The US leader confirmed that Witkoff and Putin are planning to meet. However, he did not say when the talks would take place.

