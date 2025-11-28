US aid now seen as “Bonus” — Europe must prepare for reduced US leadership on Ukraine

Former Commanding General of US Army Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges. Photo: AP

Europe may soon face the consequences of shifting US priorities. According to former US Army Europe commander Ben Hodges, Trump's refusal to support Ukraine marked a major strategic error — one that now forces Europe to shoulder more of the military burden.

In an interview with Ukraine Breaking News, Ben Hodges elaborated on the consequences of US expulsion from supporting Ukraine in the Russian war.

Europe shouldering a significant portion of the military aid — not a positive development

Ben Hodges, former commanding general of US Army Europe, claims that Trump's administration's decision not to support Ukraine was a "terrible strategic error" that did not align with US interests. The shift toward Europe producing more weapons for Ukraine and the pressure on Belgium to release frozen Russian assets are warning signs that Europe is losing a strategic ally.

"Europe is going to pay the biggest price if Ukraine fails or if the situation gets worse and millions more Ukrainian refugees start heading into Central and Western Europe. Europe is going to pay the price for this, and then, of course, the Russians will feel emboldened that they could continue the war against Moldova or, or maybe even a NATO country like Latvia or Lithuania," Hodges added.

Turning point in partnership that might change the situation for Europe

Trump's transactional approach to foreign politics is very obvious to European partners. His priorities include North America, Central America, South America, and "Europe is going to be the third or fourth priority".

"So Europeans are realizing this, that they are going to have to do what they've talked about doing for," Hodges says.

Commenting on a source among Ukraine's former top officials, Hodges says that US military aid only seen in Ukraine as "bonus" now, and "It's painful for me to hear that and to repeat it, but I'm afraid that that's where we are".

