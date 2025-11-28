The one pressure point that could cripple Russia's war effort — Former CG of US Army Europe

Former Commanding General of US Army Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges. Photo: AP

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of US Army Europe, discussed the key factors that will help Ukraine win against Russia's aggressive invasion. According to Hodges, Ukraine has successfully identified Russia's weaknesses, which could cause Russia to retreat and remain within its borders.

In an interview with Ukraine Breaking News, Ben Hodges elaborated on Ukraine's chances of winning the war.

Advertisement

Unique advantage Ukraine possesses

Hodges reminds us that, after 11 and a half years of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia controls about 20% of Ukraine's territory while having incurred over one million casualties. Russia has failed to protect its Black Sea Fleet and cut off supplies from Poland. Its air forces are not daring to enter Ukrainian airspace.

"With Russia having every advantage, Ukraine not prepared for it, Russia still only controls about 20% of Ukraine. The Black Sea Fleet has been almost completely eliminated as a factor. The Russian Air Force is terrified to fly in Ukrainian airspace. The Russian Air Force has failed the most important task for any air force, which is to achieve air superiority," former Commanding General of US Army Europe said.

The most important leverage on Russia's war machine

In the interview, Hodges discusses Ukraine's successful strategy of exploiting Russia's vast territory by carrying out operations deep within its borders. This includes targeting oil and gas infrastructure and a shadow fleet.

"When they (Russia — ed.) can no longer export oil to China and India and Turkey and other customers, when they can't do that, then I don't see how they pay for the war. And so for me, I think it's impressive that Ukraine has identified this vulnerability of Russia," Ben Hodges emphasizes.

To win the war, Ukraine must make it clear to Vladimir Putin that he cannot win. Russia's vastness leaves it vulnerable because it cannot protect all its oil and gas infrastructure. This is especially true since Ukraine has developed the ability to strike with precision over such a large area. The Russians cannot protect it all.

Another factor contributing to Ukraine's chances of victory is the potential release of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, which would significantly bolster Ukraine's prospects.

Read more:

Ukrainian forces hit Saratov oil refinery, Russian targets

Carries laser weapons — Ukraine targets Russian A-60 plane

Ukrainian forces strike Russian plant producing missile parts