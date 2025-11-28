The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery and other facilities in Russia — General Staff

A refinery is on fire in Russia. Illustrative photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

During the night of November 28, Ukraine’s Defense Forces attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region. In addition, Ukrainian troops struck a UAV storage site at the "Saky" airfield and a number of other enemy military facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, November 28.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery and several key Russian facilities

The General Staff reported that, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, during the night of November 28, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov region.

The facility is known to produce more than 20 types of petroleum products — gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, technical sulfur, and more. All of this is used to support the needs of the Russian occupation army.

A series of explosions was recorded at the refinery, after which a fire was observed in the target area. The results of the strikes are being clarified.

In addition, a UAV storage site was hit at the Saky airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

According to preliminary information, several air-defense facilities were hit at the airfield, including a Pantsir-S1 and a Tor-M2. After suppressing the enemy’s air-defense systems, a hangar storing "Orion" and "Forpost" drones was destroyed.

Along with this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck the enemy’s command-and-control dispatch point and a military cargo truck (KamAZ). The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also struck concentrations of enemy personnel and fuel-and-lubricant depots in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue taking all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

