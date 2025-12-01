Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Umerov to fly to France to meet Zelensky — media

Umerov to fly to France to meet Zelensky — media

Publication time 1 December 2025 12:00
Umerov to brief Zelensky in Paris after US–Ukraine talks
Volodymyr Zelensky and Rustem Umerov. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov will meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Monday, December 1. He will brief him on the details of talks with the US side in Florida.

This was reported by Axios.

Umerov to meet Zelensky in Paris

Zelensky is currently in France on a visit together with the First Lady. There he will meet with Umerov, who will present details of the negotiations with the United States. In addition, on December 1, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is flying to Moscow to meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The key question is what Russia’s position is and whether its intentions are genuine. We’ll see what Witkoff brings back from Moscow," a Ukrainian official says.

The outlet writes that the US–Ukraine talks in Florida focused on the issue of the "line of territorial control."

The meeting was described as "difficult" and "tense," but productive.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
