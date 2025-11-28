Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
US classified the updated peace plan for Ukraine — Politico

US classified the updated peace plan for Ukraine — Politico

Publication time 28 November 2025 19:03
The United States is keeping the updated peace plan for Ukraine a secret
President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

The new version of the "peace plan" for Ukraine remains under wraps, and European officials have received little information about the latest changes. The United States is doing this to avoid information leaks in the media.

Politico reported on this on Friday, November 28.

The United States is keeping the updated "peace plan"

According to Politico, the new version of the American "peace plan" for Ukraine has been shortened to 19 points and is being kept secret due to previous leaks in the media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations regarding the peace plan will continue throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, European officials remain largely unaware of the latest changes to the document.

A senior EU diplomat said the latest version is being kept secret to avoid a repeat of last week's frenzy after the US plan with 28 points was leaked.

"It's an unprecedented situation from a diplomatic point of view. None of us have that information," the diplomat said.

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
