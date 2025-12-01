Ukraine's joining NATO — the United States is blocking the path to the Alliance

Ukraine and the United States hold negotiations in Florida. Photo: REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Amidst the peace negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, the latter is considering the possibility of effectively barring Ukraine from joining NATO. Washington may sign a separate treaty with Moscow regarding this matter.

This was reported by CNN.

How can the US block Ukraine's path to NATO?

According to anonymous officials familiar with the situation, one of the most "problematic" points in the US peace plan is the demand that Ukraine officially renounce its constitutional aspiration to join NATO. This is first and foremost a key demand of Russia for ending the war.

The Ukrainian and US delegations discussed a possible scenario in Florida in which Kyiv would effectively be denied the opportunity to join the alliance. It is known that NATO members and Moscow must agree on the terms.

"Ukraine will not be pushed to officially, in the legal sense, reject this aspiration. But if the United States has something to agree upon with Russia bilaterally, or if Russia wants to receive some assurances from NATO multilaterally, then this is not engaging Ukraine in the decision-making process," the source told.

Meanwhile, sources emphasized that the final decision on this "compromise" has not yet been made. The decision will likely be unpopular among some NATO member countries and must ultimately be approved by Volodymyr Zelensky.

