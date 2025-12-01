The peace talks continue — Zelensky, Macron, and Umerov meet with WItkoff

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. They discussed the outcome of the peace negotiations in Florida.

On Monday, December 1, the head of state announced this on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky spoke with Macron, Starmer, Umerov, and Witkoff

According to Zelensky, the meeting was important for coordinating the allies' joint approaches. All parties agreed to continue deep coordination and prepare for the next stages of negotiations.

"It was an important briefing, and we agreed to discuss more details in person—our teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts," the president wrote.

Together with French President @EmmanuelMacron and with the participation of UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, we just spoke with the head of Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff following the Ukraine-U.S. delegations’ meeting in… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 1, 2025

Read more:

Ukraine won't trade territory for peace — Yermak

The peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is almost ready — Trump