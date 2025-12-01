Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 1 December 2025 18:30
The peace talks continue — Zelensky, Macron, and Umerov meet with WItkoff
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. They discussed the outcome of the peace negotiations in Florida.

On Monday, December 1, the head of state announced this on X. 

Advertisement

Zelensky spoke with Macron, Starmer, Umerov, and Witkoff

According to Zelensky, the meeting was important for coordinating the allies' joint approaches. All parties agreed to continue deep coordination and prepare for the next stages of negotiations.

"It was an important briefing, and we agreed to discuss more details in person—our teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts," the president wrote.

Read more:

Ukraine won't trade territory for peace — Yermak

The peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is almost ready — Trump

Mariia Korobova - editor
Mariia Korobova
