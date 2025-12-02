Closer to peace than ever before — Zelensky says in Ireland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country is closer to peace now than ever before, with Ukraine’s delegation awaiting the next round of negotiations.

He made the remarks during a speech to the Irish Parliament on December 2.

What Zelensky says about peace

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is intensifying its efforts for peace and that further negotiations are expected.

"We are closer to peace than ever. There are opportunities… but we must seize them, and not let only one country provide them," the president said.

At the same time, he warned that Russia has sought to treat Ukraine as its property and Ukrainians as "livestock in a barn," stressing the importance of reminding the world of Russia's aggression.

"Remind the world, when needed, that Russia’' invasion of Ukraine is a criminal, unprovoked act of aggression. There are no politicians in Europe or elsewhere who can forget what we have achieved together," Zelensky added.

