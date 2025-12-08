Ushakov refuted the narrative of Moscow's support for Trump's peace plan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo illustration: Reuters

An aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, commented on a recent Kremlin meeting with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ushakov said Russia holds a critical view of parts of the American peace plan proposals.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation on Monday, December 8.

Kremlin against the peace plan

Yuri Ushakov effectively dismissed claims that Moscow had approved Donald Trump’s peace plan. He openly acknowledged that the Kremlin has formed a "negative attitude" toward certain elements of the agreement. Ushakov noted that Russia did not accept the terms presented by the US envoys, meaning no compromise arrangements currently exist.

"…The Kremlin continues its usual game — pretending to be 'constructive' while in fact blocking real steps toward peace. There is no 'agreement' or 'acceptance of the American plan' by Russia. Moscow is still trying to stall for time and impose its own demands," the Center for Countering Disinformation stated.

