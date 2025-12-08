Seven European countries agree on a reparations loan for Ukraine — details

The EU flags. Photo: Reuters

Seven European states declared readiness to work constructively with the leadership of the European Commission and the European Council on introducing a reparations loan for Ukraine. The proposal involves using remaining cash from frozen Russian assets.

EU countries back transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

In a joint letter, leaders of the seven countries stressed that since the start of Russia's full-scale war, Europe has supported Ukraine both as a moral duty and as a matter of security for the entire continent.

"We are doing this because it is morally right, and also because Russia’s imperialist ambitions threaten European security beyond Ukraine. Thus, Ukraine is also fighting for our freedom and our values. We seek to establish long-term, reliable support that will strengthen Ukraine," the letter stated.

Given Ukraine's urgent needs, the leaders endorsed a reparations loan to be financed from frozen Russian assets.

"Beyond being the most financially viable and politically realistic solution, it also reflects the fundamental principle of Ukraine’s right to compensation for damages caused by aggression. Time is of the essence. By reaching a decision on the reparations loan at the European Council meeting in December, we have the opportunity to place Ukraine in a stronger position for self-defense and in a better position for negotiations toward a just and lasting peace," the politicians said.

According to the European leaders, the move would bolster Ukraine's standing both in defending itself and in potential peace talks. A final decision is expected at the December European Council meeting.

The letter was signed by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

