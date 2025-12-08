The US will allocate 800 million dollars for Ukraine — what is known

US Congress. Photo: Reuters

The US Congress has presented the 2026 defense bill. It provides for record national security spending and continued financial support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, Fox News, and AOL.

Advertisement

The US will allocate 800 million dollars to Ukraine

It has become known that the new bill envisions 901 billion US dollars — 8 billion dollars more than President Donald Trump requested in May.

In addition, according to Fox News, one of the key provisions of the bill is maintaining support for Ukraine. The document continues funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative at 400 million dollars per year for 2026 and 2027.

Furthermore, Congress will require the Pentagon to report more frequently on allies’ contributions to supporting Kyiv and to inform about any suspension of intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. According to Republican aides, a vote in the House of Representatives is expected in the coming days.

"This year’s National Defense Authorization Act helps advance President Trump and Republicans’ Peace Through Strength Agenda by codifying 15 of President Trump’s executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos," emphasized House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Read more:

Trump says he is disappointed in Zelensky — here’s why

Trump receives first-ever FIFA Peace Award — video

The US changed its strategic priorities in 2026