US National Security Strategy — America's priorities for 2026

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The United States has released an updated National Security Strategy that includes a section detailing Washington's approach to the war in Ukraine, European security, and the global balance of power. This document outlines the framework for US foreign policy in the coming years and reflects the country's evolving priorities.

The White House press service published the document.

What are the key changes to the US national security strategy regarding the EU and Ukraine?

According to the text, Washington's primary interests are ending the conflict in Ukraine and establishing a post-war reconstruction model that will enable the country to remain stable and viable in the long term.

"For the United States, the primary interest is to conduct negotiations for a rapid end to hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent inadvertent escalation or expansion of the war, restore strategic stability with Russia, and also, after the fighting, ensure Ukraine’s reconstruction to guarantee its survival as a viable state," the strategy reads.

It should be noted that Europe's relations with Russia in the coming years will require an active diplomatic presence from Washington. The United States should help establish conditions that promote strategic stability throughout the Eurasian region and minimize the risk of a large-scale conflict between Russia and European states.

"We will need a strong Europe that will help us compete effectively and work with us to prevent any adversary from dominating Europe," the strategy reads.

The document also expresses a desire to change perceptions of the North Atlantic Alliance. The US administration wants NATO to be seen as an organization that will no longer expand and instead wants Europe to take on much greater responsibility for its own defense. At the same time, the strategy acknowledges contradictions between Washington and certain European officials who, according to the US, increasingly ignore or violate democratic norms.

Additionally, the US will collaborate with the EU to proactively combat technology theft, cyber espionage, and other hostile economic practices.

