US postpones Lukoil gas station sanctions to April 2026 — what it means

"Lukoil" gas station. Photo: Reuters

The United States has postponed the implementation of sanctions targeting Lukoil-owned gas stations operating outside Russia. Officials say the delay is meant to avoid negative consequences for consumers and businesses that rely on these retail networks.

The decision was announced by the US Department of the Treasury.

Advertisement

Sanctions on Lukoil pushed back to April 2026

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) extended the deadline for sanctions enforcement until 26 April 2026. According to officials, the transition period is intended to minimize potential economic disruption for everyday consumers and fuel suppliers dependent on Lukoil’s stations.

Reuters reports that the postponement covers roughly 2,000 Lukoil gas stations across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

In the United States alone, the Russian company owns around 200 stations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Lukoil is also a major player in the fuel markets of Moldova and Bulgaria, operates about 600 stations in Türkiye and more than 300 in Romania.

US officials stress that sanctions against the Lukoil corporation itself remain in force — but the extended grace period is meant to ensure market stability while businesses adjust to new compliance requirements.

Read also:

31 years of the Budapest Memorandum — lessons for the world

Russian disinformation surges in France, reports show