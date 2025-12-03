Key takeaways from Putin’s five-hour talks with Witkoff on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, December 2, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin held negotiations with Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. They discussed the US peace plan for Ukraine. No compromise has been reached yet, but the sides will continue working.

This was stated by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, who also took part in the meeting, according to Russian media.

What Ushakov said about the talks on Ukraine

According to Ushakov, the negotiations between Putin and Trump’s envoys lasted five hours and were "substantive and constructive."

"The conversation was very useful, constructive, and highly substantive — it did not last five minutes but several hours. This allowed us to thoroughly discuss the prospects for further joint work toward achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis," the Kremlin aide said.

He also shared several additional points:

Russia is ready to agree to some elements of the US peace plan, while others drew criticism. But the discussion was "useful."

No compromises have been found so far, and a meeting between the US and Russian leaders is not planned at this stage. Such a meeting will depend on progress in the "settlement" process.

The sides discussed not specific wording or decisions but the essence. Both Russia and the US see "significant prospects for cooperation."

Several options for ending the war in Ukraine were discussed during the Kremlin meeting.

Moscow received four additional documents beyond Trump’s initial 28-point Ukraine plan.

Both sides confirmed readiness to continue work on a long-term peace settlement.

Territorial issues — which Moscow considers key — were on the table.

Putin received greetings from Trump and sent back his own, along with "important political signals."

Further contacts will continue at the level of aides and representatives from both sides.

Russia and the US agreed not to disclose the full substance of the Kremlin talks between Putin and Witkoff.

