In Trump’s view, Europe is heading in the wrong direction — he voiced his concern

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US leader Donald Trump is deeply worried about the situation in Europe. He believes Europeans are in danger and must be cautious, as they are "on the wrong path."

Trump stated this during a press briefing, according to the White House press service.

Trump’s warning to Europe

Donald Trump did not provide any specific examples of Europe’s "very bad directions." He only remarked that "the United States wants to keep Europe Europe." The American president said that, in his opinion, Europe must be "very careful" in many matters.

"We want to keep Europe Europe. Europe is going in some bad directions. It’s very bad, very bad for the people. We don’t want Europe to change so much. They’re going in some very bad directions," Trump said.

