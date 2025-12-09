Zelensky met with EU and NATO leaders — what was discussed at the meeting

Zelensky at a meeting with European leaders. Photo: Video still

The Ukrainian president aligned positions with top Western officials: they spoke about American partners and Russian reparations. Volodymyr Zelensky called the conversation, attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the new President of the European Council António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "good and productive."

Diplomacy and the US factor

The main topic was the diplomatic front. Zelensky informed the partners about the current situation. They separately and in detail discussed work with the United States. The leaders talked about specific steps needed to achieve real peace. They also addressed strengthening Ukraine’s resilience in wartime conditions.

Money and security

Financial issues were not overlooked. On the negotiating table were the PURL initiative and the reparations loan (funds to be repaid using frozen Russian assets). The leaders also touched on the issue of security guarantees. Zelensky emphasized that there is full understanding on all points. Positions have been coordinated. Ukraine and its European allies are acting in alignment.

