Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Peace, funding and security — Zelensky on talks with EU and NATO

Peace, funding and security — Zelensky on talks with EU and NATO

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 December 2025 10:05
Zelensky met with EU and NATO leaders — what was discussed at the meeting
Zelensky at a meeting with European leaders. Photo: Video still

The Ukrainian president aligned positions with top Western officials: they spoke about American partners and Russian reparations. Volodymyr Zelensky called the conversation, attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the new President of the European Council António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "good and productive."

Zelensky wrote this on his X account.

Advertisement

Diplomacy and the US factor

The main topic was the diplomatic front. Zelensky informed the partners about the current situation. They separately and in detail discussed work with the United States. The leaders talked about specific steps needed to achieve real peace. They also addressed strengthening Ukraine’s resilience in wartime conditions.

Money and security

Financial issues were not overlooked. On the negotiating table were the PURL initiative and the reparations loan (funds to be repaid using frozen Russian assets). The leaders also touched on the issue of security guarantees. Zelensky emphasized that there is full understanding on all points. Positions have been coordinated. Ukraine and its European allies are acting in alignment.

Read more:

Five countries will allocate $1 billion in aid through PURL

US to allocate funds to support Ukraine — how much exactly

Trump boasts he gave Ukraine nothing — here’s what he said

Volodymyr Zelensky European Union NATO negotiations war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information