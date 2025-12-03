PURL — five countries to allocate $1 billion in additional support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Five countries have confirmed an additional $1 billion in support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program. Two other countries are providing additional practical assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on December 3.

Assistance to Ukraine under the PURL program

"Following the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Andriy Sybiha reports: five countries have allocated an additional $1 billion for the Defense Forces through the PURL program," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The governments of Norway, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada also announced their assistance. The United Kingdom and Canada will also provide additional practical assistance.

According to the Norwegian government's website, Poland, Norway, and Germany announced today that they will finance a $500 million package of defense materials for Ukraine, supplied from the United States and within the framework of the US-NATO PURL initiative.

The Defense Minister of Canada, David McGuinty, revealed the country's contribution to a package of critical military capabilities amounted to 200 million Canadian dollars (143,4 million US dollars) this year.

What is PURL initiative

PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a US and NATO initiative that provides Ukraine with critically needed weapons by financing US-made supplies.

Partner countries contribute funds to a joint fund in accordance with a priority list of needs agreed upon by Ukraine, the US, and NATO. This makes it possible to speed up procurement and deliver items that cannot be replaced by European equivalents to the front lines more quickly.

As of today, 17 NATO member states have announced their participation in PURL. Among them are:

The Netherlands,

Germany,

Canada,

Denmark,

Norway,

Sweden,

Finland,

Estonia,

Latvia,

Lithuania,

Iceland,

Belgium,

Luxembourg,

Slovenia,

Spain.

