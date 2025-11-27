Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukrainian Octopus drones will be manufactured in Britain

Ukrainian Octopus drones will be manufactured in Britain

Publication time 27 November 2025 14:27
Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drones will be mass-produced in Britain
Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Denys Shmyhal. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Delegations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom have signed a licensing agreement for the Ukrainian interceptor drone Octopus. It has demonstrated its effectiveness in combating Russian Shahed attack drones.

This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Denys Shmyhal, via Telegram on November 27.

Production of Octopus interceptor drones in the UK

"This is a historic precedent and another important step that will make it possible to manufacture in the United Kingdom Ukrainian interceptors that have proven their effectiveness against Shahed drones," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, mass production of the interceptors is planned, potentially reaching several thousand units per month. All manufactured units will be delivered to Ukraine to strengthen the protection of its skies.

The Ukrainian minister thanked the British partners for their cooperation, trust, and contribution to strengthening our air defense.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
