The flow of weapons will continue — Rutte on aid to Ukraine

Publication time 3 December 2025 18:53
The US peace plan — what will happen if it fails to produce results?
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the flow of weapons to Ukraine will continue, and Russia must understand this. If the peace process does not yield results, the pressure on Russia will persist.

Rutte announced this before the start of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, on December 3.

NATO will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine

He said that allies must ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position in peace talks and that Russia must understand pressure will continue if peace efforts fail. 

 "If the peace process takes too long or fails to deliver results, the best way to put pressure on the Russians is to do two things. First — to make sure they understand that the flow of weapons to Ukraine will continue. That is exactly what is happening today, thanks to the US and Europeans. And second — to ensure that economic sanctions work and remain effective," explained the Alliance secretary general.

According to Mark Rutte, this is the most effective way to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decisions. 

Read more:

Rutte responds to Putin's threats to wage war on Europe

Peskov says Putin did not reject US peace plan

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
