Putin did not reject the US peace plan for Ukraine — Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not reject the proposed US peace plan to end the war. At the same time, Russia hopes the United States will not disclose details of the negotiations.

This was reported by Russian media.

What Russia says about the US peace plan

"The wording that Putin rejected the US peace plan on Ukraine is incorrect — that is not the case," Peskov insists.

He also said that "the quieter the negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement are conducted, the more productive they will be."

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that a phone call between Putin and Donald Trump could take place at any moment, but "for now, results must be achieved at the expert level."

