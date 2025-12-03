Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Peskov says Putin did not reject US peace plan

Peskov says Putin did not reject US peace plan

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 December 2025 14:36
Putin did not reject the US peace plan for Ukraine — Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not reject the proposed US peace plan to end the war. At the same time, Russia hopes the United States will not disclose details of the negotiations.

This was reported by Russian media.

Advertisement

What Russia says about the US peace plan

"The wording that Putin rejected the US peace plan on Ukraine is incorrect — that is not the case," Peskov insists.

He also said that "the quieter the negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement are conducted, the more productive they will be."

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that a phone call between Putin and Donald Trump could take place at any moment, but "for now, results must be achieved at the expert level."

Read also: 

Zelensky announces new peace meetings for Ukraine

Putin–Witkoff talks on Ukraine — key takeaways

USA Dmitry Peskov war in Ukraine russia peace plan
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
