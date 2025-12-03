Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky announces new peace meetings for Ukraine

Zelensky announces new peace meetings for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 December 2025 13:59
Zelensky: Ukraine to hold new peace talks in Brussels and the US
Volodymyr Zelensky and Rustem Umerov. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he had received a briefing from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding new meetings in Brussels. He will be joined in the negotiations by Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

The head of state reported this on X on Wednesday, December 3.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s meetings in Brussels

Umerov and Hnatov will hold meetings in Brussels with national security advisers to European leaders.

"This is our ongoing coordination with partners, and we ensure that the negotiation process is fully active," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukrainian representatives will update their European counterparts on what is known after recent contacts between the United States and Russia. They will also discuss the European component of the required security architecture.

"After Brussels, Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov will begin preparations for a meeting with envoys of President Trump in the United States. As always, Ukraine will work constructively in pursuit of a real peace. I expect a new report following the results of today’s meetings in Europe," the president added.

Zelensky's post
Zelensky's post. Photo: screenshot

Read also: 

Putin–Witkoff talks on Ukraine — key takeaways

Trump declares the US will no longer fund Ukraine war

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
