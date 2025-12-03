Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
US officials planned to meet Zelensky but canceled

US officials planned to meet Zelensky but canceled

Publication time 3 December 2025 10:54
Witkoff and Kushner cancel planned meeting with Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after their talks with Russia. However, the meeting was canceled.

This was reported by Euronews journalist Alex Raufoglu.

Zelensky’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner canceled

Raufoglu’s sources said Zelensky was supposed to meet Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels following their visit to Moscow.

However, it later became clear that the talks were canceled and the Ukrainian leader is returning home.

"Kremlin claims that Witkoff and Kushner ‘promised’ to head directly to Washington after talks with putin," Raufoglu writes.

Alex Raufoglu
Raufoglu's post. Photo: скриншот

Volodymyr Zelensky USA negotiations Ukraine russia Steve Witkoff
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
