Witkoff and Kushner cancel planned meeting with Zelensky

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after their talks with Russia. However, the meeting was canceled.

This was reported by Euronews journalist Alex Raufoglu.

Zelensky’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner canceled

Raufoglu’s sources said Zelensky was supposed to meet Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels following their visit to Moscow.

However, it later became clear that the talks were canceled and the Ukrainian leader is returning home.

"Kremlin claims that Witkoff and Kushner ‘promised’ to head directly to Washington after talks with putin," Raufoglu writes.

