NATO Secretary General responds to Putin's threats and Rubio's absence from negotiations

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at negotiations in Brussels, while also addressing Vladimir Putin's aggressive statements. The Kremlin leader had threatened Europe with war.

Sky News reported the remarks.

NATO's response to Putin's threats of war against Europe

Upon arriving at the meeting, Rutte told journalists that the United States remains fully engaged in the negotiation process, even though Rubio was not present in person.

Rutte emphasized that there is no point in responding to every statement made by the Russian president, and urged against exaggerating the importance of his rhetoric. According to the NATO chief, the most effective response to such threats is to maintain pressure on Russia, particularly through steady and predictable arms supplies to Ukraine to ensure its ability to defend itself.

Rutte also noted that diplomatic efforts to end the war remain important and are still ongoing. However, their success depends on how strong Ukraine's position is. That is why, he said, the Alliance will continue to focus on supporting Ukraine's defense.

