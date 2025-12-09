Elections in Ukraine — Zelensky is ready for the elections

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that he is ready to hold elections. However, he emphasized that security must be ensured for the voting process.

He made this statement while answering questions from journalists at Novyny.LIVE in the chat.

Advertisement

Holding elections in Ukraine

When asked about his partners' statement regarding elections in Ukraine, Zelensky said that this issue is primarily the Ukrainian people's concern, not that of other states. He called stories about him clinging to power "inappropriate stories." At the same time, the president stressed that he is ready for elections.

"Since this issue is being raised today by the US president and our European partners, I will answer very briefly: I am ready for elections. Not only that, but I am now asking the US and possibly the Europeans to ensure security for the elections. Ukraine will be ready for elections in the next 60 days. I personally have the will to do so," said the president.

Additionally, he asked MPs to prepare legislative proposals regarding the possibility of amending the legislative framework and election laws during martial law.

What preceded this?

Recall that Donald Trump said Ukraine should hold elections during the war. Meanwhile, the EU stated that Zelensky remains the legitimate leader of Ukraine and emphasized the complexity of the situation due to Russia's ongoing aggression.

Read more: