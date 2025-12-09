Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky said he is ready for the election — named the condition

Zelensky said he is ready for the election — named the condition

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 December 2025 21:56
Elections in Ukraine — Zelensky is ready for the elections
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that he is ready to hold elections. However, he emphasized that security must be ensured for the voting process.

He made this statement while answering questions from journalists at Novyny.LIVE in the chat. 

Advertisement

Holding elections in Ukraine

When asked about his partners' statement regarding elections in Ukraine, Zelensky said that this issue is primarily the Ukrainian people's concern, not that of other states. He called stories about him clinging to power "inappropriate stories." At the same time, the president stressed that he is ready for elections. 

"Since this issue is being raised today by the US president and our European partners, I will answer very briefly: I am ready for elections. Not only that, but I am now asking the US and possibly the Europeans to ensure security for the elections. Ukraine will be ready for elections in the next 60 days. I personally have the will to do so," said the president.

Additionally, he asked MPs to prepare legislative proposals regarding the possibility of amending the legislative framework and election laws during martial law. 

What preceded this?

Recall that Donald Trump said Ukraine should hold elections during the war. Meanwhile, the EU stated that Zelensky remains the legitimate leader of Ukraine and emphasized the complexity of the situation due to Russia's ongoing aggression.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky USA election Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information