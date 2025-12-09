Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day EU reacts to Trump's statement regarding the elections in Ukraine

EU reacts to Trump's statement regarding the elections in Ukraine

Publication time 9 December 2025 19:35
EU has commented on Trump's statement regarding the Ukrainian elections
Anita Gipper. Photo: Reuters

The European Commission has responded to Donald Trump's comments on the Ukrainian elections. They confirmed that Volodymyr Zelensky remains the legitimate Ukrainian president and emphasised the complexity of the current situation due to Russia's ongoing aggression.

This information was provided by European Commission spokeswoman Anita Gipper during a briefing on Tuesday, 9 December.

Elections in Ukraine

According to Gipper, the European Commission has already addressed this issue, and its position on the legitimacy of the Ukrainian president remains unchanged.

"We have already drawn attention to this issue because these are exceptional times. In my opinion, President Zelensky is a democratically elected leader, and any elections should take place when conditions allow it," she said.

Recall that Trump said in an interview with Politico that the Ukrainian government is using the war as an excuse not to hold elections.

Read more:

war election Donald Trump European Commission war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
