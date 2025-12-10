Leo XIV commented on Trump’s peace plan

Pope Leo XIV. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Leo XIV stated that recent public remarks made by President Donald Trump pose a threat to the strategic partnership between the United States and Europe. According to Leo XIV, Trump’s rhetoric appears to be an attempt to undermine the foundation of a partnership that for decades has remained one of the key pillars of international security.

He said this in comments to journalists, AP News reported.

The Pope criticized Trump’s interview and his sharp statements

Leo XIV noted that the US president’s comments about Europe sound as though Washington wants to dismantle relationships and alliances that have been formed over centuries. The Pope added that Trump, as the sitting President of the United States, has the full right to shape his own political agenda and international course, and a significant portion of American society may view such approaches positively.

"Remarks that are made about Europe, also in interviews recently, I think, are trying to break apart what I think needs to be an alliance today and in the future. This is a program developed by President Trump and his advisers, and he is the President of the United States. He has the right to do so," the Pope stated.

During the conversation, journalists also asked the pontiff whether he had the opportunity to review Trump’s peace plan. Leo XIV admitted that he had not read the entire document, so he refrained from making assessments, but noted that the excerpts he had already seen caused serious concern. In his view, certain provisions of the plan could deal a blow to the partnership between the US and European states — a partnership that has been built over many years.

