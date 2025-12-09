Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky announced the number of documents in the peace agreement

Zelensky announced the number of documents in the peace agreement

Publication time 9 December 2025 23:02
Zelensky revealed what are the three parts to the peace agreement
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that there are three documents related to the peace agreement proposed by the United States to resolve the war. He explained what functions are outlined in each of them.

The head of state shared this with journalists via voice messages in a chat on Tuesday, December 9.

US Peace Agreement — number of documents

"We are discussing this with the Americans and already with the Europeans. I am very glad that we have involved our European partners," Zelensky noted.

According to the president, there is a framework document with 20 points that is constantly being updated. The second document concerns security guarantees, which must be combined with a Coalition of Willing partners. The third relates to recovery after the end of the war.

"Three documents. There is a framework document with 20 points, it is constantly changing — and that is normal. It is a living structure that should meet the interests of Ukraine, Europe, and the world. The second document is about security guarantees, we are working on this. I am waiting for relevant proposals from our military and their dialogue with the Americans. And all of this must be combined. It is difficult to talk about it, but nevertheless, you will see it. Security guarantees are an important document between us and the US, and between us and the Europeans. The third document is about recovery. Some say it is about Ukraine’'economic development. Certainly, it is a project that will work after the war ends or there is a ceasefire. We are also working on this document," Zelensky summarized.



Volodymyr Zelensky USA doxuments peace plan peace negotiations
Yana Katasonova - editor
Author
Yana Katasonova
