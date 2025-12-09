Can Ukraine return Crimea? Zelensky responds

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Donald Trump's statement, in which the US president told POLITICO that during their first meeting the Ukrainian leader allegedly said: "I want to return Crimea, and Ukraine will be in NATO." Journalists asked Zelensky whether this was true.

The Ukrainian leader responded to journalists via voice messages in a chat on Tuesday, December 9.

Advertisement

Zelensky on the return of Crimea

The head of state noted that Ukraine indeed seeks to join NATO but remains realistic in its expectations. According to him, the United States and several other allies are not yet ready to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance, and Kyiv is aware of this.

Regarding Crimea, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine currently does not have sufficient resources to reclaim the occupied peninsula. He suggested that he may have spoken about this during his first meetings with Vladimir Putin, emphasizing a realistic assessment of the state's capabilities.

The president stressed that the situation has not changed: "Today we do not have the strength for all of this. We do not have enough support for all of this."

According to him, he could confirm the same position during his most recent contacts with the Russian leader.

Read more:

Zelensky said he is ready for the election — named the condition

EU reacts to Trump's statement regarding the election in Ukraine