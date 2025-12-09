Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky commented on the issue of Crimea's return

Zelensky commented on the issue of Crimea's return

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 December 2025 22:24
Can Ukraine return Crimea? Zelensky responds
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Donald Trump's statement, in which the US president told POLITICO that during their first meeting the Ukrainian leader allegedly said: "I want to return Crimea, and Ukraine will be in NATO." Journalists asked Zelensky whether this was true.

The Ukrainian leader responded to journalists via voice messages in a chat on Tuesday, December 9.

Zelensky on the return of Crimea

The head of state noted that Ukraine indeed seeks to join NATO but remains realistic in its expectations. According to him, the United States and several other allies are not yet ready to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance, and Kyiv is aware of this.

Regarding Crimea, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine currently does not have sufficient resources to reclaim the occupied peninsula. He suggested that he may have spoken about this during his first meetings with Vladimir Putin, emphasizing a realistic assessment of the state's capabilities.

The president stressed that the situation has not changed: "Today we do not have the strength for all of this. We do not have enough support for all of this."

According to him, he could confirm the same position during his most recent contacts with the Russian leader.

Zelensky said he is ready for the election — named the condition

EU reacts to Trump's statement regarding the election in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky war Crimea journalists war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
