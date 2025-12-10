A bill to withdraw the United States from NATO has been introduced in the US

The US Congress. Illustrative photo: DW

US Congressman Thomas Massie, a member of the Republican Party, has introduced bill HR 6508 to withdraw the United States from NATO. According to him, "NATO is a relic of the Cold War."

Thomas Massie published the corresponding post and document on his social media page on X on Wednesday, December 10.

Advertisement

The US has introduced a bill on withdrawing from NATO

"NATO is a Cold War relic. The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries.Today, I introduced HR 6508 to end our NATO membership," the congressman noted.

Accordingly, this bill obliges the US President to officially notify the North Atlantic Alliance of the withdrawal. It also states that the original purpose of the Alliance during the Cold War no longer aligns with the national interests of the United States.

The bill also establishes that European NATO members have sufficient economic and military capacity to provide for their own defense and prevents the use of American taxpayers’ money to fund the organization’s shared budgets.

NATO is a Cold War relic. The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries.



Today, I introduced HR 6508 to end our NATO membership. pic.twitter.com/IvRfTH388W — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 9, 2025

Read more:

The US changed its strategic priorities in 2026

How the US could block Ukraine's entry into NATO — CNN

Europe fears Trump may blame it for derailing Ukraine peace — CNN





