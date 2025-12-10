European officials fear Trump will blame them for derailing a peace deal on Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

European officials fear that US President Donald Trump, in the absence of progress on peace in Ukraine, may accuse them and Kyiv of derailing the agreement. This position is confirmed by one US official.

CNN reports this.

What is known about the situation on the frontline and how Europeans view peace in Ukraine

Yesterday, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is "losing" the war, adding that Moscow now has "upper hand."

At the same time, several officials told CNN that there have been no new assessments from the US or Europe indicating significant changes on the battlefield. Moreover, there are no signs that the Russian military is likely to "secure" a quick victory.

According to assessments, the picture remains ambiguous. In particular, Russia has achieved small gains along the front line and is now approaching key Ukrainian supply routes, but this comes at enormous military losses.

"Russians are creeping in but it is not a fundamental change from what has been happening over the last several months," a Ukrainian source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, a senior US official says that Ukraine is experiencing gradual losses of important positions.

"Ukraine is incrementally losing strategic ground in the east through attrition and limited defensive positions," he said.

At the same time, work on the peace plan continues. But European officials fear that Trump is becoming so frustrated with the lack of progress in peace negotiations that he may abandon them, placing the blame on Ukraine and Europe for standing in the way of reaching an agreement.

"It’s becoming more of a political liability for him (Trump — Ed.) as an endless war," a senior US official agreed.

