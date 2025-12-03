Ukraine attacked an oil depot and a number of important facilities in Russia — details

An oil refinery is on fire in Russia. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram

On the night of December 3, Ukraine's Defense Forces attacked the "Dmitriyevskaya" oil depot in Russia's Tambov region. In addition, several other important facilities on the territory of the aggressor state were hit.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, December 3.

Advertisement

Ukrainian strike on oil depot in Tambov region — what is known

The General Staff informed that, as part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 3, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Dmitriyevskaya oil depot in Russia's Tambov region. This facility is known to supply the needs of the Russian occupation army.

The target was hit, followed by a fire at the site — preliminarily, several fuel storage tanks are burning. The results of the strike are being clarified.

Ukrainian forces also struck a technical observation post on the MSP‑4 offshore platform in the Black Sea. Preliminary information indicates that a Russian UAV crew was destroyed and a surface radar system was damaged on the "Sivash" self‑elevating floating drilling rig. Other results are being verified.

In particular, it has been confirmed that three Russian Orion reconnaissance‑strike drones were destroyed during the November 27, 2025, strike on the Saky airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea). According to the General Staff, the cost of one such Russian drone is estimated at approximately $5 million. The aircraft has a wingspan of 16.3 meters and can remain in the air for up to 24 hours.

At the same time, it was confirmed that on December 2, 2025, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the "Livny" oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, causing fires in two RV‑5000 fuel tanks as a result of UAV hits.

"The Defense Forces are taking measures to undermine the military‑economic potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff concluded.

Read more: