Main News of the day Short on weapons, Ukraine still stopped Russia in 2025

Short on weapons, Ukraine still stopped Russia in 2025

Publication time 31 December 2025 12:05
Ukraine held the line in 2025 despite weapon shortages
Soldiers of the 152nd Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

2025 was a difficult year for Ukrainian soldiers due to a lack of weapons. However, Russia was unable to achieve a significant breakthrough.

This information was revealed by Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the volunteer battalion "Georgian Legion," in an interview with Ranok.LIVE.

Russia failed to advance the front in 2025

"It was a very difficult year. There was a lack of sufficient weaponry. Some countries disregarded Ukraine politically that year. However, the front held, and Russia was unable to advance or make a breakthrough," said Mamulashvili.

Mamushasvili noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing what they should by stopping the aggressor. He added that other countries will eventually realize they must defend themselves, which gives him hope that Ukraine will receive more assistance.

"I believe that 2026 will be a year of victory for Ukraine and the free world," he added.

