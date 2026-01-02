How underwater infrastructure became a key European security concern

Underwater safety in Europe. Photo: collage by Novyny.LIVE

Underwater infrastructure has become one of the most vulnerable aspects of Europe's security. Over 99% of international data transmission relies on 1.4 million kilometers of cables and power bridges stretching along the seabed. Any failure in this system quickly becomes more than just a technical problem—it also has political implications.

Claudia Faraday, a researcher of undersea infrastructure and defense resilience as well as a Complex Systems Engineering Ltd. consultant, wrote about this issue in an op-ed.

Europe must take care of protecting underwater and underground communications

The December 25, 2024, incident, which resulted in the loss of 358 megawatts of power between Finland and Estonia due to an accident involving the Estlink 2 submarine power line, underscored the vulnerability of communication systems. The incident tested governments and crisis response systems, as just a few hours of uncertainty were enough to cause major disruption.

Although Russia's war against Ukraine has not created new underwater threats, it has altered the perception of infrastructure. Cables, pipelines, and subsea systems are increasingly viewed as potential targets for hybrid attacks, despite being privately owned and located far from the front lines. Attacks on underwater communications are also appealing to adversaries because they can easily be presented as breakdowns or accidents. Proving intent is time-consuming and rarely yields direct evidence.

How Europe wants to change its approach to communications security and what AI has to do with it

The European approach to security is shifting gradually from physical security to resilience. Due to the vast scope of underwater infrastructure, protecting every facility is impossible. Therefore, early detection of anomalies, rapid attribution, and swift restoration of services are paramount.

Ukraine's experience has shown Europe that quickly identifying and resolving a failure minimizes the impact of hybrid actions and prevents the enemy from achieving their desired outcome.

Autonomous platforms and artificial intelligence play an important role in this system. However, the main problem is not a lack of sensors, but rather information management. Since underwater communication is limited by physics, effective systems must operate autonomously, transmit only critical data, and integrate with the overall control system.

Artificial intelligence can help filter signals and support decision-making in this process. However, clear conclusions are the key requirement.

Many underwater security projects fail to reach full capability due to incoherent management and communication. This is particularly true for smaller and frontline countries.

The solution is to rely on system compatibility, common standards, pooled resources, and close cooperation with civilian infrastructure operators.

