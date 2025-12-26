More militarized and anti-Russian: why Europe is rethinking security after Ukraine war

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the president of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Russian war in Ukraine will lead to a complete reshuffling of the European landscape. Unlike the last 10–15 years, when it was only theoretical, Ukraine will quickly move towards Europe. This shift will be both practical and logistical, prompting Europe to rethink its current lifestyle.

This was stated by the advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, in a commentary to Novyny.LIVE journalist, Halyna Ostapovets.

A more militarized Europe is coming

Mykhailo Podolyak explains that the United States is no longer interested in maintaining a strong presence in Europe due to its new national security strategy. Europe will have to defend itself.

"First, Ukraine should not bear the burden of containing Russia alone. This raises questions about financing, integration, and moderation of the processes to restrain Russia. Representatives from other interested countries should be present" Podolyak says.

Podolyak states that such countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Türkiye claim they are ready because it is important to them to prevent the recurrence of business and economic problems in the Black Sea region.

"Europeans will rethink their current lifestyle. In other words, it will be more ascetic, militaristic, and anti-Russian," the advisor emphasized.

