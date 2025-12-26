War can’t rewrite international law: occupied territories and elections in the US-Ukraine peace plan

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the president of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The most sensitive points of the US-Ukraine peace plan include issues related to the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia and the presidential election in Ukraine.

The advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, detailed the possibilities of holding the referendum and elections in Ukraine, in a commentary to Novyny.LIVE journalist, Halyna Ostapovets.

Why Ukraine can’t recognize occupied territories

Podolyak explains that, if the referendum involves a complex and sensitive agreement, it should be held during the presidential election. The Ukrainian president cannot make any decisions regarding the recognition of Ukrainian territories as Russian. This is both impossible and prohibited by Ukrainian and international law.

"Otherwise, international law must be changed to state that war is an acceptable means of seizing foreign territories and incorporating them into one's own jurisdiction… They must understand that their territories are not sovereign and could be challenged militarily at any time," Podolyak explains.

Could Ukraine hold elections after a ceasefire?

The advisor emphasized that no country would vote for changes to international law. Regarding Ukrainian territories, they could never be recognized as Russian. However, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that if partners insisted on holding the election in Ukraine under martial law, the government would be prepared to amend the laws.

"It is not possible to hold elections during wartime, and society is not ready for them… However, if a peaceful agreement is reached, a ceasefire is guaranteed, and a security format ensures that there will be no more rocket or drone attacks or attempts to advance on certain fronts during the election period, then it will be possible. Then, yes," the advisor concluded.

