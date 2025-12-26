Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the president of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Talks about the Ukrainian presidential election are increasing. Volodymyr Zelensky is still the best candidate for the next term and the post-war government.

The advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, explained why so in a commentary to Novyny.LIVE journalist, Halyna Ostapovets.

Will Zelensky run for the second term?

According to Mykhailo Podoliak, Zelensky should run for a second term because he is familiar with all the issues and is capable of leading Ukraine through the transition period.

"He communicates effectively with our partners, they will be crucial to Ukraine's success during the transition period in terms of financing, additional militarization, and developing security architecture formats. In other words, the bilateral security guarantees he made with more than 30 countries must be realized," Podoliak says.

The advisor noted that it will ultimately be Zelensky's decision whether to run for a second term.

