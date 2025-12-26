Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky re-election talk gains momentum

Zelensky re-election talk gains momentum

en
Publication time 26 December 2025 15:26
Will Zelensky run for a second presidential term?
Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the president of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Talks about the Ukrainian presidential election are increasing. Volodymyr Zelensky is still the best candidate for the next term and the post-war government.

The advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, explained why so in a commentary to Novyny.LIVE journalist, Halyna Ostapovets. 

Advertisement

Will Zelensky run for the second term?

According to Mykhailo Podoliak, Zelensky should run for a second term because he is familiar with all the issues and is capable of leading Ukraine through the transition period.

"He communicates effectively with our partners, they will be crucial to Ukraine's success during the transition period in terms of financing, additional militarization, and developing security architecture formats. In other words, the bilateral security guarantees he made with more than 30 countries must be realized," Podoliak says.

The advisor noted that it will ultimately be Zelensky's decision whether to run for a second term.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky election negotiations war in Ukraine russia
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information