Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky announced new ideas to bring peace closer

Zelensky announced new ideas to bring peace closer

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 December 2025 22:10
Peace Agreement — Zelensky announced new ideas and readiness of documents
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelesnky. Photo: Telegram

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on his conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He also received a report from Pavlo Palisa, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky announced this on X on Thursday, December 25.

Advertisement

Key statements from the evening address

In his statement, Zelensky mentioned that the Ukrainian diplomatic delegation had discussed a peace agreement with Donald Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need – Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us," Zelensky said.

Today, Rustem Umerov will speak with more representatives of the Trump administration. Zelensky also spoke with the Norwegian prime minister today about the next steps for the U.S. peace plan. 

"I will also speak with other European leaders so that we are all on the same page with a common goal. True security, true recovery, true peace — these things must be," said Zelensky. 
 
The president listened to Pavlo Palisa's report on ways to strengthen Ukraine's position on the front lines and signed decrees to award Ukrainian soldiers state decorations.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump Norway Rustem Umerov Steve Witkoff
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information