Peace Agreement — Zelensky announced new ideas and readiness of documents

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelesnky. Photo: Telegram

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on his conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He also received a report from Pavlo Palisa, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky announced this on X on Thursday, December 25.

Key statements from the evening address

It is important if we succeed in organizing what we discussed today with President Trump’s envoys. Some documents, as I see it, are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American… pic.twitter.com/kCmrNOaQBQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2025

In his statement, Zelensky mentioned that the Ukrainian diplomatic delegation had discussed a peace agreement with Donald Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need – Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us," Zelensky said.

Today, Rustem Umerov will speak with more representatives of the Trump administration. Zelensky also spoke with the Norwegian prime minister today about the next steps for the U.S. peace plan.

"I will also speak with other European leaders so that we are all on the same page with a common goal. True security, true recovery, true peace — these things must be," said Zelensky.



The president listened to Pavlo Palisa's report on ways to strengthen Ukraine's position on the front lines and signed decrees to award Ukrainian soldiers state decorations.

Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner. I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people. We are truly working… pic.twitter.com/gsgIn4AHW5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2025

