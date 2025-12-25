US says war in Ukraine has reached a deadlock, sets timeline

Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO. Photo: Reuters

The United States believes that the situation regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine has reached a stalemate. Neither side has gained the upper hand, and the prospect of mutual destruction has become senseless. The Trump administration estimates that it will take approximately three months to end the war.

Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, announced this in an interview with Fox News.

Both sides are exhausted

Whitaker noted that the situation is at a stalemate. Ukraine is suffering from Russia's brutal attacks on its energy infrastructure. However, Moscow is no longer feeling safe either; Russians are experiencing significant damage from Ukrainian retaliatory attacks. There is no reason to continue.

"No one is gaining any strategic advantage. Death and destruction must simply end," the ambassador said.

Trump's Position

According to Whitaker, Donald Trump is guided by a simple thesis: the killings must stop.

"If the war is going to end, it will be in the next 90 days. I think President Trump is acting on the belief that the killings must stop. It's absurd. It's been going on for four years," Whitaker emphasized.

Pressure on All Sides

The U.S. administration does not plan to observe. Washington is determined. Whitaker confirmed that the White House will pressure both sides of the conflict to achieve results. The goal is to transform the military phase into a diplomatic one this winter.

