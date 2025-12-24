Zelensky revealed all 20 points of the peace plan to end the war

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Over the past two months, Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have been discussing a 20-point peace plan supplemented by several documents addressing various topics. The proposals included in the peace plan have been revealed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed this information during an interview with journalists.

What are the 20 points of the peace plan to end the war?

According to the president of Ukraine, the United States, European partners, and the Russian side are currently developing the draft political document. The base text contains references to additional agreements detailing the key provisions of the future settlement.

These include a trilateral document on security guarantees involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe; a separate bilateral agreement on security guarantees from the United States; and a comprehensive roadmap for Ukraine's recovery and development until 2040, developed jointly with the United States.

The content of the 20-point peace plan

Ukraine's sovereignty as an independent state has been confirmed. Ukraine and Russia are planning a conditional non-aggression pact, which will include a monitoring mechanism along the contact line. Ukraine must receive reliable and effective security guarantees. The peacetime size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is set at 800,000 personnel. The United States, NATO, and other European partners will provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those outlined in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. If Russia attacks Ukraine, a military response and reinstatement of sanctions are anticipated. However, if Ukraine were to initiate aggressive actions against Russia without provocation, the security guarantees would lose their validity. The guarantees will be activated automatically if Russia opens fire on Ukraine. The provision for U.S. compensation for providing the guarantees was excluded. The document does not preclude bilateral security agreements, which countries of the coalition of the willing may join. Russia is committed to enshrining a non-aggression policy toward Ukraine and European countries in law. Ukraine should be granted membership in the European Union within a clearly defined timeframe and receive temporary priority access to the European market. EU membership is considered a security guarantee with a fixed entry date. A large-scale development package for Ukraine is planned and will be formalized in a separate investment agreement. This package includes creating a development fund, restoring gas infrastructure, reconstructing destroyed territories, and extracting natural resources and minerals. Several special funds will be created to rebuild the country, with the general goal of attracting up to 800 billion dollars. Once the agreement is signed, Ukraine should expedite the signing of a free trade agreement with the United States. Simultaneously, the American side will declare its intentions regarding free trade agreements with both Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine's non-nuclear status is enshrined. The issue of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains unresolved. The United States has proposed a joint management model involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, which would entail an equal distribution of dividends and American management. Ukraine has suggested an alternative: joint operation of the station by Ukraine and the United States, with each country supplying half of the electricity, one half to Ukraine and the other half distributed by the United States at its discretion. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the city of Enerhodar, and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station must be demilitarized. Ukraine and Russia are both committed to implementing educational programs aimed at fostering intercultural understanding, overcoming racism, and addressing prejudices. Ukraine has also undertaken the obligation to implement EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of languages spoken by national minorities. The territorial issue remains the most challenging. One proposal is to recognize the positions of the troops in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblasts as of the agreement's date as the de facto line of demarcation. However, Russia must first withdraw its troops from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Oblasts for the agreement to take effect. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia insists that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region, while the United States proposes a free economic zone as a compromise. If the "stand where we are" format is not agreed upon, creating a free economic zone would require a referendum. In this case, the entire agreement must be put to a vote. For the referendum to be held, there must be at least 60 days of a complete ceasefire. Once the territorial agreements are approved, Ukraine and Russia agree not to alter them by force. Russia will not impede Ukraine's use of the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. An additional maritime agreement is planned to ensure freedom of navigation and transportation. As part of this agreement, the Kinburn Spit will be demilitarized. A special committee is being formed to address humanitarian issues. This committee will oversee prisoner exchanges based on the formula "all for all," the return of civilian hostages (including children and political prisoners), and the delivery of aid to war victims. Ukraine must hold elections within the shortest possible timeframe after the agreement is signed. The agreement will be legally binding. The Peace Council, chaired by Donald Trump, will oversee its implementation. There will be sanctions for violations of the agreement. Once the document is finalized by all parties, a complete ceasefire will take effect immediately.

Recently, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the finalization of negotiations between the delegations regarding a peace agreement.

