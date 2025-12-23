Over 650 aerial targets were launched at Ukraine — Russian shelling on December 23

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, which began on the night of December 23. The president noted that the enemy was targeting the country's critical infrastructure and civilian population with missiles and drones.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on X.

Zelensky comments on the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to him, Russia has launched more than 650 drones, many of which are Shahed attack drones, as well as more than three dozen missiles.

"A massive attack on Ukraine – primarily targeting our energy sector and civilian infrastructure, essentially the entire infrastructure of daily life. Over 650 drones have already been launched, a significant number of them "shaheds." More than 30 missiles were also used," the president wrote.

As of now, at least thirteen regions have come under attack. Ukrainian air defense forces have destroyed many of the incoming aerial threats, but some have hit their targets. All necessary services are involved in the aftermath, including power engineers, rescue crews, and utility workers.

Unfortunately, the attack resulted in civilian casualties. A woman was killed by a Russian drone strike in the Kyiv region. Another person died in the Khmelnytskyi region. The most tragic consequences occurred in the Zhytomyr region, where a Russian drone hit a residential building, killing a four-year-old child.

The president emphasized that this attack demonstrates the Kremlin's true intentions, which are especially cynical given the Christmas holiday and the ongoing negotiations to end the war.

"This Russian strike sends an extremely clear signal about Russia’s priorities. An attack ahead of Christmas, when people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe. An attack carried out essentially in the midst of negotiations aimed at ending this war. Putin still cannot accept that he must stop killing," Zelensky wrote.

The president called on international partners to increase pressure on Russia and emphasized that assistance to Ukraine should not stop.

"We must remain committed to protecting life in order to finally achieve peace. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine! Thank you to every leader and every politician who will not remain silent today and who will condemn Russia for what it has done," Zelensky emphasized.

