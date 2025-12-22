Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How many times Russia attacked energy facilities in 2025

How many times Russia attacked energy facilities in 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 December 2025 13:31
How many times Russia attacked energy facilities of Ukraine in 2025
Consequences of the Russian strike. Photo: still from the video

On Monday, December 22, Ukraine observes Energy Workers' Day. Over the past year, Russian invaders have carried out more than 4,500 attacks on energy facilities.

This was reported by DTEK's press service.

Energy Workers' Day and Russian strikes

"No energy system in the world has ever been attacked like Ukraine's. More than 4,500 strikes in 2025 alone. That is why this day is about extraordinary resilience. Repairing tens of thousands of kilometers of wires. Restoring power plants from ashes after missile hits," the statement read.

The company emphasized that this day is also about ingenuity, as despite the massive scale of damage, energy workers repeatedly found ways to bring the light back.

DTEK stressed that Russia constantly tries to plunge Ukraine into darkness, but it will not succeed.

"This day is about people. About the men and women who work every day under shelling. This day is about energy workers. Happy holiday! The light endures," the statement added.

war Ukraine shelling DTEK energy
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
