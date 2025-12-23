Ukraine and the United States are moving towards a final agreement — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the results of the results of the meeting between Ukrainian negotiating group and representatives of President Donald Trump in the US. He said that Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov presented a detailed report on the progress of the negotiations and the draft agreements developed.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on X on Tuesday, December 23.

Zelensky's evening address

In his evening address, President Zelensky summarized the day, which began with Russia's latest massive attack on Ukrainian territory. The main target of the attack was the energy infrastructure. The attack resulted in casualties and injuries, and repair crews worked throughout the day on damaged sites to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity before Christmas.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported having a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. The two leaders discussed the details of the 90 billion euro financial support package for Ukraine over two years. Zelensky described this package as a historic decision to strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

The president also received a report from the negotiating team. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Andrii Hnatov returned from the United States after meetings with representatives of President Donald Trump. According to Zelensky, working drafts of the agreements already exist, and some points have been strengthened. He added that Ukraine is in constant contact with the American side and believes that the United States is ready to reach a final agreement.

"Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace. We are working actively and doing everything necessary to ensure that the documents come to fruition and that they are realistic. The key is that Russia must not sabotage this diplomacy and must take ending the war 100% seriously. If it doesn’t, then additional pressure on Russia must follow. The world has all the instruments needed to make that pressure effective and ensure that peace is achieved," Ukrainian leader announced.

The president emphasized the importance of the winter support program. Nearly 18 million Ukrainians have applied for assistance, a number that could be surpassed in the near future. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that applications can be submitted until Christmas and that funds can be used until June of next year.

We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement and from our side there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace. pic.twitter.com/CTBPByxIcB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 23, 2025

