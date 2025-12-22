President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Europe's sanctions packages are taking hundreds of billions of dollars from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He would like to spend these funds on the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during the celebration of Diplomatic Service Day, as reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Advertisement

Key takeaways from Zelensky's speech during the Diplomatic Service Day celebration:

Ukrainian forces have full control over Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian consulates and embassies provide necessary services, and their volume of work and network of representations will increase.

For the first time in history, Ukraine has global support.

Countries that support Russia do so exclusively for money or to maintain their anti-democratic regimes.

Europe has disarmed Russian Gazprom, and Putin can no longer use the winter cold as a weapon.

European sanctions have taken hundreds of billions of dollars away from Putin, which he would have spent on the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has made significant progress on the path to EU membership.

Ukraine has prevented a financial catastrophe by receiving 90 billion euros in support.

For the next two years, the United States will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons and intelligence.

Ukraine has increased its number of air defense systems.

The internal task and foreign policy priority is to adequately provide our soldiers with drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and robotic complexes.

For the first time in history, Ukraine has permanent support for its foreign policy initiatives.

Ukraine hasn't given up to Russia on any international platforms on critical issues.

Read more: