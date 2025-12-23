Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
End of the war — Zelensky announced good news from the US

Publication time 23 December 2025 18:33
End of the war — what Ukraine agreed to in the US
Volodymyr Zelensky, Rustem umerov, and Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation worked diligently alongside the American team. Documents regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, reconstruction, and the basic framework for ending the war have been prepared.

On Tuesday, December 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this announcement on X.

What were the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States?

"Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov delivered a detailed report following their meetings with the American team. They worked productively with envoys of President Trump, and several draft documents have now been prepared," the post reads.

Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov
Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president reported that the provisions in the document are written in a way that aligns with the goal of ending the war and preventing a third Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"Each round of negotiations and meetings contributes to safeguarding Ukraine's interests, and we will continue this work in the same constructive manner. I am also grateful to European partners for their support and coordination. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with the United States," Zelensky added.

Read more:

