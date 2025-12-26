Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky announced a meeting with Trump — details

Zelensky announced a meeting with Trump — details

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 December 2025 11:15
New meeting between Zelensky and Trump is scheduled soon — details
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ukrainian president said that the two leaders could negotiate in the coming days.

Zelensky made this announcement on X on Friday, December 26.

Advertisement

Zelensky-Trump meeting

He listened to a report from Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, regarding the latest contacts with the American delegation and informed the public about negotiations at the highest level. Additionally, Zelensky said that important decisions could be made by the end of the year.

"Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky wrote.

Note that the Kyiv Post reported the possibility of a meeting between Zelensky and Trump on December 28 at the American president's residence in Florida. According to a Western official, the mood after the latest stages of negotiations is one of "cautious intrigue."

"The level of specificity is higher than we’ve seen before. But the hardest parts – security guarantees, enforcement, and Russia’s legal commitments – are still very much unresolved," a senior Western official involved in US-European coordination told Kyiv Post.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump meeting peace plan peace negotiations
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information