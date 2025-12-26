Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the president of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The end of the Russian-Ukrainian war is possible, not because Russia wants to stop its aggression, but because the United States is interested in achieving certain results before the next congressional election.

This was stated by the advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, in a commentary to Novyny.LIVE journalist, Halyna Ostapovets.

What can make Russia stop the war in Ukraine?

Podoliak says he doesn't believe that Russia can be any different. However, if the United States wants to achieve results before the congressional elections in a year, they must change 435 congressional seats and 35 Senate seats. The Republican Party must also achieve certain results. One of those results is Russia's proper place in the global distribution of influence: an outsider position.

"For Russia to consider our proposals—let alone those of the United States—it must be pressured. Moreover, for Russia to take any conversation seriously, it must be scared. To achieve this, Russia must face economic and military pressure, and China must take a position on the outcome of the war," the advisor said.

The latest peace agreement draft by the US and Ukraine, contains 20 points, and according to Podoliak, it shows that there are complex situations and compromising positions regarding territory and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Volodymyr Zelensky says this will require additional internal consultations with society.

"Overall, however, Ukraine is demonstrating constructive behavior on the global stage. Russia, on the other hand, is demonstrating global idiocy," Mykhailo Podoliak says.

