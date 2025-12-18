Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky says Ukraine’s EU accession could be accelerated

Zelensky says Ukraine’s EU accession could be accelerated

Publication time 18 December 2025 16:17
Zelensky explains what could speed up Ukraine’s EU accession
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could happen faster than previously expected. However, this will depend both on Ukraine’s own actions and on decisions taken by European leaders.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, December 18.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership

The head of state stressed that Ukraine logically accepts the requirements related to adopting necessary legislation, implementing reforms, and making institutional changes, as these conditions form the foundation of EU membership. At the same time, he said that political blocking of this process is unacceptable and has no rational justification.

"This is open information. For us, the EU is a security guarantee. It is part of the guarantees Ukraine is not only talking about, but also negotiating and counting on," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that the date of EU membership is extremely important and will ultimately be decided by EU leaders.

"But it is very important for us that this decision is not made by Russia," the President added.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
